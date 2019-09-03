Cambridge woman arrested in stolen vehicle case after suspect flees police on foot

Waterloo Regional Police say a 29-year-old Cambridge woman is facing charges after a reported stolen vehicle fled from officers in Kitchener on Monday morning.

Police went to a parking lot in the area of Weber and Franklin streets at around 9:20 a.m. to investigate a stolen vehicle report.

Police said that as they approached the vehicle, it sped out of the parking lot but was found a short time later on Franklin Street.

The driver was arrested after a brief chase on foot.

Police said the vehicle was stolen overnight, sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning. While searching the vehicle, police said officers found property believed to have been stolen from several homes.

A 29-year-old woman is facing several criminal charges, including theft, possession of stolen property and fleeing from police.

She was not identified by police.