2 men arrested after stolen vehicle hits light pole in Kitchener: police
Two men are in custody after a reportedly stolen car left the roadway and hit a light pole in Kitchener on Wednesday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Officers say they were notified about the reportedly stolen vehicle at around 7:30 a.m. and that it was later spotted driving erratically on River Road.
According to police, the driver lost control and struck the post of a stoplight at the intersection of River Road and Krug Street.
The two men quickly exited the car before one reportedly attempted to steal the vehicle of a passerby who was offering to help.
Police arrested one man on nearby Perkell Place, while the other was tracked down with the assistance of a police dog.
A 26-year-old man from Listowel has been a charged with several offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to remain, possession of stolen property over $5,000, operation while prohibited and flight from police.
A 25-year-old Mount Forest man has also been charged with several criminal offences, including occupying a motor vehicle without consent, obstructing police, weapons dangerous and attempted robbery.
