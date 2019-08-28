Crime
August 28, 2019 2:17 pm

2 men arrested after stolen vehicle hits light pole in Kitchener: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have charged two men after a reportedly stolen vehicle crashed in Kitchener on Wednesday.

Two men are in custody after a reportedly stolen car left the roadway and hit a light pole in Kitchener on Wednesday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Officers say they were notified about the reportedly stolen vehicle at around 7:30 a.m. and that it was later spotted driving erratically on River Road.

According to police, the driver lost control and struck the post of a stoplight at the intersection of River Road and Krug Street.

The two men quickly exited the car before one reportedly attempted to steal the vehicle of a passerby who was offering to help.

Police arrested one man on nearby Perkell Place, while the other was tracked down with the assistance of a police dog.

A 26-year-old man from Listowel has been a charged with several offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to remain, possession of stolen property over $5,000, operation while prohibited and flight from police.

A 25-year-old Mount Forest man has also been charged with several criminal offences, including occupying a motor vehicle without consent, obstructing police, weapons dangerous and attempted robbery.

