September 16, 2019 4:24 pm

Car strikes house in downtown Kitchener

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

A car hit a house after colliding with a bus in downtown Kitchener on Monday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that at around 8:40 a.m., the car was westbound on Duke Street when it collided with a Grand River Transit bus which was northbound on Cedar Street.

The car then ricocheted off the bus and into a house at the intersection of the two streets.

Police say the driver of the bus was left with minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and that charges are pending.

