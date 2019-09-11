32-year-old man stabbed in downtown Kitchener: police

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed near the Kitchener Market on Tuesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they were called to a residence near the intersection of Weber and Cedar streets at around 9:20 p.m.

READ MORE: Police seek public’s help in Kitchener sexual assault investigation

Upon arrival, police say they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and has been released.

READ MORE: Cambridge woman arrested in stolen vehicle case after suspect flees police on foot

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.