Lambton College shooting suspect surrenders after police standoff in London, Ont.

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Sarnia, Ont., police say a suspect they allege killed a “very well-liked” man at Lambton College earlier this month has been arrested.

Investigators said Monday Kyaw “Chin” Doe, who they believed was in hiding, was found inside a home in London, Ont.

A $50,000 reward was in place for information leading to the capture of Doe, who was identified as the prime suspect in the April 10 incident that claimed the life of 20-year-old Dane Nisbet. Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers with London police’s emergency unit “contained” the home, and the 24-year-old eventually surrendered, police said.

The London resident has now been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

“The Sarnia Police Service extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dane Nisbet,” Chief Derek Davis said in a statement.

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“This has been devastating to them and to our community. We hope that this arrest brings a small measure of comfort, as the grief of Dane’s loss continues to be felt.”

View image in full screen Kyaw Doe is seen in these photos provided by Sarnia police. Sarnia police/photo

At 12:52 a.m. April 10, police were called to the college bar for reports of the shooting.

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Det.-Sgt. Kent Jamieson previously told Global News that the suspect and three acquaintances — one man and two women — got into an altercation with another group at a bar on campus, which then spilled outside before gunshots rang out.

The four people drove away from the scene in a Toyota Prius. One of the women was let out of the car, which made its way to London, Jamieson said.

On April 11, police executed search warrants at two London homes. Officers recovered the vehicle and arrested one suspect.

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Oudom Bun, 23, of London, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

At the time of the shooting, Doe was subject to a court order prohibiting him from possessing firearms. Police also alleged he has ties to criminal networks in western and northern Ontario.

Earlier in the night, he and the group he was with were at two other establishments.

“We believe that Doe was causing issues or creating confrontation at each of those establishments. However, we do not believe he had any prior contact with the involved victims,” Jamieson said.

“Even if they were at any of those bars earlier, this was not something that had boiled over from another location, but an event that began and ended at Lambton with respect to the confrontation between those four and the victims.”

To find Doe, officers executed search warrants at a home in Sarnia and at a hotel unit in nearby Point Edward on April 12.

During the search warrant, police arrested a woman who was one of two females with the suspects the night of the shooting.

When they raided the hotel unit, officers found what they believe was the weapon used in the shooting — a Glock 45 acquired outside Canada, Jamieson said. A man who was in the unit was also arrested.

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Ava-Leigh Lightheart and Johnathan Osborne-Walsh, both 19, are each facing multiple charges, including being an accessory after the fact to murder.

There is “no evidence of any culpability” regarding the woman who was let out of the car, Jamieson said, adding that she is now a witness.

View image in full screen Dane Nisbet is seen in this undated photo. Sarnia police/photo

Nisbet, a hockey player who laced up for teams like the North Middlesex Stars, Mooretown Flags, Sarnia Legionnaires and Lambton Jr. Sting Triple-A over the years, was a “very well-liked among all community members that I’ve met that know him,” Jamieson said.

“He had various career interests that he was just getting started on,” he said.

“Had an entire foreseeable, wonderful life ahead of him.”