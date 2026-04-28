Saskatchewan RCMP lay 60 charges, seize weapons in Yorkton-area bust

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More than 60 charges have been laid after Saskatchewan RCMP searched four homes and seized various weapons and drugs in the eastern part of the province.

The operation in the Yorkton area yielded 49 grams of heroin, according to RCMP. In addition, 340 grams of cocaine, 1,035 grams of methamphetamine, 25 LSD blotters and 2,282 pharmaceutical-style opioid pills were seized.

Five people were charged.

“Multiple arrests were made simultaneously – within minutes of one another,” Sgt. Greg Smith said in a news release.

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Twenty-three grams of a psychedelic called dimethyltryptamine, 5,000 pharmaceutical-style Xanax pills and 251 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms were also recovered, police said.

More than one kilogram of illicit cannabis and 5,000 illicit cigarettes were also seized.

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Items taken from the homes include a loaded handgun, a crossbow, brass knuckles, and a firearm suppressor and magazine. Officers also took bear spray, one baton, ammunition, five vehicles and “a sum of cash,” according to the release.

Mounties said they searched the homes in Yorkton, Bredenbury, Bangor and the RM of Orkney as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

“This investigation highlights that illegal drugs and weapons are not only big-city issues – the presence of these dangerous items is not influenced by the size of a community,” Smith said.

Two men from Yorkton, a 43-year-old man from Bangor, a 29-year-old woman from Bangor and a 51-year-old from Bredenbury are facing several charges each, police added.

All five appeared in court on Monday.