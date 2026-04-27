‘Hearts are broken’: OPP officer killed in line of duty in Cobourg crash

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Ontario Provincial Police say their hearts are broken after one of their officers died in a collision on Highway 401 near Cobourg on Monday.

Police say members of the Northumberland detachment responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near Burnham Street North.

The officer, Sgt. Brandon Malcolm, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation. Enzo Arimini/Global News

“Sgt. Malcolm was a young and respected member of the Ontario Provincial Police whose life was taken far too soon while on duty in a highway crash east of Toronto, said Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

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“Hearts are broken,” he told a news conference.

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Carrique said Malcolm was an accomplished member of the police service’s motorcycle team and served with dedication.

Malcolm joined the OPP in 2020. Carrique said he was an accomplished member of the police service’s motorcycle team and served with dedication.

“His career goal was to become a police officer,” he said. “I will be forever grateful to him for his service. He has been taken far too soon under such tragic circumstances.”

In a statement, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said, “I am very sad to hear that an Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed in the line of duty in Cobourg earlier today.”

I am very sad to hear that an Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed in the line of duty in Cobourg earlier today. My thoughts are with the officer’s family and loved ones, as well as all of our brave women and men in uniform across the province who risk their lives every… — Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 28, 2026

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“My thoughts are with the officer’s family and loved ones, as well as all of our brave women and men in uniform across the province who risk their lives every day to protect Ontario,” he continued.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, including video or dashcam footage, to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Highway 401 was closed in both directions between Cobourg and Port Hope.