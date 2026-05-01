4 charged after credit cards stolen from Winnipeg gym lockers: police

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A spree of credit card thefts from gym lockers across Winnipeg, totalling more than $8,000 in fraudulent purchases, resulted in charges for four Ontario residents, according to police.

Thefts occurred almost daily from March 12 to 18, and about $4,000 was spent on one of the stolen cards. Reports of stolen debit and credit cards from fitness facilities were received from across the city, a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said.

The suspects gained access to the gym locker rooms by telling staff they were interested in joining.

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“(On) March 12, 2026: a locker was broken into and a wallet containing a credit card was stolen from a fitness facility in the 100 block of South Town Road. Several fraudulent transactions totaling approximately $1,255 were made shortly after,” the WPS said.

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Then, two days later, another card was stolen from a gym on Newmarket Boulevard and $825 was spent, it added.

More than a month after the thefts stopped, three arrests were made. A 40-year-old man, 39-year-old man and 41-year-old woman, all from Scarborough, Ont., were arrested at the 600-block of St. Anne’s Road on April 23.

The 40-year-old was charged with seven counts of fraud under $5,000, seven counts of unauthorized use of credit card data, seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a court order.

The 39-year-old will face two counts of breaking and entering to commit a crime, as well as a charge for failure to comply with a court order.

Police also said the woman will face three counts for breaking and entering to commit a crime.

Five days later, a 52-year-old Scarborough man was charged with eight counts of fraud under $5,000, eight counts of unauthorized use of a credit card and eight counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.