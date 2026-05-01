Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 charged after credit cards stolen from Winnipeg gym lockers: police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 1, 2026 1:41 pm
1 min read
Credit cards shown on October 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Four people from Scarborough, Ont., were charged in relation to a string of credit card thefts from gym locker rooms across Winnipeg, police allege. Andrew Vaughan/ THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A spree of credit card thefts from gym lockers across Winnipeg, totalling more than $8,000 in fraudulent purchases, resulted in charges for four Ontario residents, according to police.

Thefts occurred almost daily from March 12 to 18, and about $4,000 was spent on one of the stolen cards. Reports of stolen debit and credit cards from fitness facilities were received from across the city, a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said.

The suspects gained access to the gym locker rooms by telling staff they were interested in joining.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“(On) March 12, 2026: a locker was broken into and a wallet containing a credit card was stolen from a fitness facility in the 100 block of South Town Road. Several fraudulent transactions totaling approximately $1,255 were made shortly after,” the WPS said.

Story continues below advertisement

Then, two days later, another card was stolen from a gym on Newmarket Boulevard and $825 was spent, it added.

More than a month after the thefts stopped, three arrests were made. A 40-year-old man, 39-year-old man and 41-year-old woman, all from Scarborough, Ont., were arrested at the 600-block of St. Anne’s Road on April 23.

The 40-year-old was charged with seven counts of fraud under $5,000, seven counts of unauthorized use of credit card data, seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a court order.

The 39-year-old will face two counts of breaking and entering to commit a crime, as well as a charge for failure to comply with a court order.

Police also said the woman will face three counts for breaking and entering to commit a crime.

Five days later, a 52-year-old Scarborough man was charged with eight counts of fraud under $5,000, eight counts of unauthorized use of a credit card and eight counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices