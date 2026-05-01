Suspect dies fleeing police after Toronto apartment stabbing

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One person has been injured and another has been pronounced dead after fleeing from the scene following a chaotic series of events inside a Toronto apartment building on Friday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to a building near Sherbourne Street and St. James Avenue around 11 a.m. to respond to a stabbing.

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Officers said they arrived at the scene to find someone had been stabbed. About 20 minutes later, paramedics confirmed they were treating an adult with stab wounds.

Their condition was described as serious but stable.

While police initially said they couldn’t describe the stabbing suspect, they later confirmed someone had died trying to run away from officers at the scene.

“As the suspect was attempting to flee, he was involved in an accident and has been pronounced deceased at the scene,” a spokesperson said.

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They declined to offer any additional details of what had happened.