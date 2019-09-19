Cambridge man in serious condition after being hit in parking lot
Waterloo Regional Police say a man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while walking through a parking lot in Cambridge on Wednesday night.
Police say they were called to an apartment building at 200 Jamieson Pkwy. for the report of a collision involving a motor vehicle and pedestrian.
They say that the 64-year-old Cambridge man was walking through a parking lot on private property when he was struck by an SUV.
He was then transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Any witnesses are asked to call police at 519-570-9777.
