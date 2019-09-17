Man arrested after police recover reportedly stolen wheelchair in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say they have recovered a wheelchair that had been reported stolen over the weekend.

Police say they were called at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday by a man who said his $8,600 wheelchair had been stolen from his home in Cambridge.

On Monday, police say officers located a suspect on Dickson Street in Cambridge with the reportedly stolen wheelchair.

Police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen goods over $5,000.