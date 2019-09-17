Crime
September 17, 2019

Man arrested after police recover reportedly stolen wheelchair in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say the suspect was located with the reportedly stolen wheelchair in his possession.

Waterloo Regional Police say they have recovered a wheelchair that had been reported stolen over the weekend.

Police say they were called at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday by a man who said his $8,600 wheelchair had been stolen from his home in Cambridge.

On Monday, police say officers located a suspect on Dickson Street in Cambridge with the reportedly stolen wheelchair.

Police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen goods over $5,000.

