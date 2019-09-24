50-year-old Waterloo, Ont. man facing 34 sexual assault charges, each for a separate victim: police

A 50-year-old Waterloo man was arrested Tuesday morning and has been charged with 34 counts of sexual assault, Waterloo Regional Police say.

According to police, each charge is related to a separate victim and the reported assaults occurred over a seven-year period.

“It’s an investigation that’s been spanning over a number of years by our special victims unit, and as a result of that investigation, to this point, there are 34 counts of sexual assault being made against the 50-year-old Waterloo man,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News.

He added: “It is alleged that the assaults occurred from January 2010 to February 2017 and there would be a count of sexual assault for each alleged victim. .”

Police said they could not provide any further details about the case before the suspect appeared in court, though officers noted there were no children involved.

“He is scheduled to appear later on today and when he does so we’ll be able to release more information in regards to what his role was and more about the alleged offences,” Johnson said.

The suspect was expected to have a hearing in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson told Global News that the victims have been made aware of the arrest.

“Members of our Special Victims Unit continue to speak with victims to follow up with them to make them aware of the process and what’s going forward,” he explained.

Police say the case remains under investigation and are asking anyone with information to call the Waterloo Regional Police’s special victims unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8673, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.