Cambridge man arrested in connection with weekend shooting: police

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Cambridge man in connection with a Friday-night shooting.

Police say they were called to a home on Barnicke Drive in Cambridge at around 10 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Several neighbourhood residents reported hearing shots fired.

Police say no one was injured in the incident and described it as “targeted.”

Police say they later confirmed there were shots fired during the incident.

They say the suspect is facing several firearms-related criminal charges.