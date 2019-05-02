Kitchener neurologist has licence revoked for inappropriate behaviour

A Kitchener neurologist had his licence revoked by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario’s disciplinary committee on Tuesday.

Dr. Jeffrey Scott Sloka, 50, lost his licence after several former patients came forward with allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Two former patients accused him of inappropriate behaviour in August 2017. While awaiting a hearing, which was to take place in April of this year, a third woman came forward.

Sloka pleaded no contest to allegations which included the inappropriate touching of breasts, inappropriate comments toward a patient, and suggestions that the doctor had his patients inadequately dressed or naked.

In addition to losing his licence, Sloka was also ordered to post an irrevocable letter of credit or bond in the amount of $64,240 to support therapy for victims; and pay $6,000 in costs for the hearing.

Sloka had privileges at both St. Mary’s Hospital and Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, as well as at Guelph General Hospital.