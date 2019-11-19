Pregnant woman hit by GO train in Kitchener in stable condition

Send this page to someone via email

A pregnant Kitchener woman who was hit by a GO train on Nov. 13 is in stable condition, according to a posting on a GoFundMe campaign that was launched on Sunday.

According to the post, Jenna Armstrong was 13 weeks pregnant when she and a six-year-old boy from Guelph were hit by the train near the intersection of Lancaster Street West and Victoria Street North.

At the time, police say they were both airlifted to Hamilton hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The GoFundMe post says that her unborn child is also in stable condition but that there are “multiple surgeries and a long road to recovery ahead.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign has raised more than $14,000.

The family member who set up the campaign wrote, “this fundraiser was set up to help Jenna and Dan focus on her recovery, without worrying about the costs of daycare and other household services, extra medical expenses, and lost income.

Waterloo Regional Police say the young boy from Guelph is also in stable condition.

A police spokesperson told Global News that they are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident.

“The investigation is still active and ongoing,” Cherri Greeno said. “Investigators are going through a substantial amount of footage from the area at the time of the collision, as well as speaking to several witnesses that were in the area at the time.”