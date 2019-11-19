Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Pregnant woman hit by GO train in Kitchener in stable condition

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 4:22 pm
Jenna, Chloe and Dan Armstrong.
Jenna, Chloe and Dan Armstrong. Gofundme

A pregnant Kitchener woman who was hit by a GO train on Nov. 13 is in stable condition, according to a posting on a GoFundMe campaign that was launched on Sunday.

According to the post, Jenna Armstrong was 13 weeks pregnant when she and a six-year-old boy from Guelph were hit by the train near the intersection of Lancaster Street West and Victoria Street North.

READ MORE: Guelph boy, Kitchener woman hit by train in Kitchener

At the time, police say they were both airlifted to Hamilton hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The GoFundMe post says that her unborn child is also in stable condition but that there are “multiple surgeries and a long road to recovery ahead.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign has raised more than $14,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The family member who set up the campaign wrote, “this fundraiser was set up to help Jenna and Dan focus on her recovery, without worrying about the costs of daycare and other household services, extra medical expenses, and lost income.

READ MORE: New report could bring Kitchener closer to two-way, all-day GO Transit service

Waterloo Regional Police say the young boy from Guelph is also in stable condition.

A police spokesperson told Global News that they are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident.

The investigation is still active and ongoing,” Cherri Greeno said. “Investigators are going through a substantial amount of footage from the area at the time of the collision, as well as speaking to several witnesses that were in the area at the time.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchener CrimeCN rail kitchenerCN Train KitchenerGo Trains KitchenerGO Transit delaysKitchener stationTrain hits people kitchener
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.