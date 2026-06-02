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Crime

Chief Const. Norm Lipinski leaves Surrey Police Service

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 2, 2026 1:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Extended interview with SPS Chief Constable Norm Lipinski'
Extended interview with SPS Chief Constable Norm Lipinski
FILE: From extortion violence terrorizing his city to being under investigation over his communications with a city councillor about impaired driving checks, Norm Lipinski has a lot on his plate these days. Jordan Armstrong talked with the Surrey police chief about those important issues – Jan 25, 2026
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The Surrey Police Board says Chief Const. Norm Lipinski has left the service.

Deputy Chief Const. Todd Matsumoto has been appointed interim chief constable, according to a release.

The board did not provide any further details about why Lipinski left, but rumours had started circulating on Monday.

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B.C. Premier David Eby said at an event on Tuesday that the priority for the provincial government is stable policing in Surrey.

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“If people call 911, they get that response,” he said.

“The extortion policing efforts continue. Organized crime issues are addressed; those are our priorities at the provincial level.”

Eby added that he had a conversation with Mayor Brenda Locke a few months ago and said it is time for the local community to take responsibility for its own police force.

“She agreed that we work together on appointments that both the province and the city could support moving forward for our vacancies on the police board,” Eby said.

“Those local decisions about who the police chief is, policy priorities, or the kinds of decisions that local police boards are intended to make and should make.”

Surrey councillor and mayoral candidate Linda Annis told Global News that this is the “absolutely wrong time” for a change of police chief.

“We’re in a state of chaos here with public safety,” she said.

“It seems every morning you wake up you hear about another shooting. The police are under-resourced. The police chief needs to be given the tools that he needs to get the job done, not taking his job away.”

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