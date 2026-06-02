Toronto man charged in connection with sex assault of 8-year-old girl

A 32-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged in connection with the sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl last month.
The incident occurred on May 12, with police responding to a report at 3:52 p.m. at a retail store in the Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road area.
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Police allege the suspect approached the girl and sexually assaulted her before following the victim around the store. The suspect then grabbed the girl, who alerted family members.
When confronted by a family member, the suspect fled on foot.
Police announced the arrest on Monday and said the 32-year-old has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
He was scheduled to appear in court on June 1.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.
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