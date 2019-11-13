2 pedestrians hit by train in Kitchener causing GO cancellation, delays

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating an incident involving pedestrians and a CN Rail train on the tracks near Lancaster Street West and Victoria Street North.

Police believe that two people were injured in the incident.

Orng Air told Global News that an adult patient was being flown to Hamilton General Hospital while a paediatric patient is being taken to McMaster Children’s Hospital.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as it will be closed to non-emergency vehicles.

The incident forced GO Transit to cancel the Union Station-bound train which was scheduled to depart from Kitchener station at 2:57 p.m.

The train that was scheduled to arrive in Kitchener at 2:47 p.m. has also been delayed.

More to follow…