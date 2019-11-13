Menu

Crime

Elmira man airlifted to London hospital after 3-vehicle collision

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 10:44 am
An Ornge air ambulance comes in for landing.
An Ornge air ambulance comes in for landing. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

An 84-year-old Elmira man was airlifted to hospital after being involved a three-vehicle collision in Wellesley during rush hour on Tuesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that at around 4:30 p.m., the man was behind the wheel of a Ford pickup truck which turned onto Line 86, west of Listowel Road, from a private driveway.

The pickup then collided with a Toyota SUV, which was westbound, before hitting at Dodge Journey.

The Elmira man was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 69-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The collision forced the road to be closed for several hours as police investigated.

Police say that charges are pending in connection to the incident.

They are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

