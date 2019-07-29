65-year-old man killed in motorcycle collision in Wellesley Township
A 65-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle collision in Wellesley Township on Saturday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Officers say a white Acura RDX was headed westbound on Lobsinger Line when it attempted to turn into a driveway in front of a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist swerved to avoid the car and landed off the road, according to police.
The motorcyclist, who was from Wellesley, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.
Police say the driver and passenger in the Acura were left without injuries.
They say the investigation continues and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
