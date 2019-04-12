Crime
Kitchener man charged in connection to collision on Listowel Road in Woolwich

Waterloo Regional Police say they have laid a charge in connection to a recent collision in Woolwich that closed Listowel Road for several hours.

A 19-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with careless driving in relation to the incident which occurred early in the morning of April 1.

An Audi sedan and a Dodge pickup truck collided at around 6:30 a.m. on Listowel Road between Steffler Road and Line 86.

Police say that one man was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital.

Police said that road conditions and speed were considered as factors in the collision.

