April 1, 2019 10:28 am

Head-on collision closes Listowel Road in Woolwich on Monday morning

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

A portion of Listowel Road in Woolwich was closed Monday morning for several hours as Waterloo Regional Police officers were investigating a head-on collision.

The two cars collided at around 6:30 a.m. on Listowel Road between Steffler Road and Line 86 which forced drivers to used Floradale Road as a detour.

Police say that one man was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no indication as to how many people were involved in the collision or any other injuries.

