Charges laid in connection to fatal accident between tractor, milk truck in Woolwich

Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges in connection to a fatal collision between a milk truck and a tractor in February.

A 50-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and careless driving causing death.

READ MORE: Woolwich man killed in collision between tractor, milk truck

On Feb. 6., police say a milk truck rear-ended the tractor on Northfield Drive East in Woolwich.

A 46-year-old man from Woolwich, who was driving the tractor, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.