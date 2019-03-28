Charges laid in connection to fatal accident between tractor, milk truck in Woolwich
Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges in connection to a fatal collision between a milk truck and a tractor in February.
A 50-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and careless driving causing death.
On Feb. 6., police say a milk truck rear-ended the tractor on Northfield Drive East in Woolwich.
A 46-year-old man from Woolwich, who was driving the tractor, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
