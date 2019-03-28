Crime
March 28, 2019 10:06 am
Updated: March 28, 2019 10:07 am

Charges laid in connection to fatal accident between tractor, milk truck in Woolwich

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

The Waterloo Regional Police Service's station one in Kitchener.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges in connection to a fatal collision between a milk truck and a tractor in February.

A 50-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and careless driving causing death.

READ MORE: Woolwich man killed in collision between tractor, milk truck

On Feb. 6., police say a milk truck rear-ended the tractor on Northfield Drive East in Woolwich.

A 46-year-old man from Woolwich, who was driving the tractor, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police
Woolwcih Township
Woolwich
Woolwich crime
Woolwich fatal collision
Woolwich man killed tractor transport truck
Woolwich news
Woolwich ontario
Woolwich tractor transport truck collision

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.