Woman charged with DUI in Wellesley after crashing with infant in car

A woman was charged with driving under the influence over the weekend after being involved in a car crash in Wellesley while driving with her infant in the vehicle.

Waterloo regional police say the woman was driving her car along Lobsinger Line just west of Heidelberg, Ont., shortly after noon on Saturday when she lost control of the vehicle. Police say the car went into a ditch on the opposite side of the road before coming to rest in a farmer’s field.

READ: Hamilton police arrest driver for being allegedly impaired by cannabis

The 25-year-old woman and her 10-month-old child were taken to Grand River Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

She was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and travelling at a speed over 80 km/h.