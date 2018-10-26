Hamilton police arrest driver for being allegedly impaired by cannabis

Hamilton Police have arrested a driver for allegedly being impaired by cannabis.

Police received a call from a concerned citizen around 3 p.m. Thursday about a possible impaired driver on the Red Hill Expressway.

The vehicle was stopped by police in the area of Greenhill Avenue and Glen Vista Drive, where officers determined the driver was impaired by a drug, which police believe to be cannabis.

In addition to a future court date, the driver’s vehicle has been impounded for seven days and his licence has been suspended for the next three months.

A #HamOnt citizen calls into police while watching an impaired driver. HPS has arrested a 20-year-old Hamilton man for impaired by cannabis. He will appear in court on Nov. 20, 2018. https://t.co/TY0wwhDmW6 pic.twitter.com/rVORyF1iX0 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 26, 2018