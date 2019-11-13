Menu

Crime

Minor facing assault charges after man stabbed in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 3:49 pm
Waterloo Regional Police have charged an underage suspect after finding a man with stab wounds on Wednesday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police have charged an underage suspect after finding a man with stab wounds on Wednesday morning. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

A youth was arrested and a man was taken to hospital following a fight in Waterloo early Wednesday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they were called to King Street North and Bridgeport Road for reports of the fight at around 2 a.m.

READ MORE: Elmira man airlifted to London hospital after 3-vehicle collision

When they arrived, officers reportedly found a 23-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

According to police, a minor has been arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

READ MORE: Police investigating after home near Waterloo gun club reportedly struck by stray bullet

Police continue to investigate and are asking witnesses to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
