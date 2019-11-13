Minor facing assault charges after man stabbed in Waterloo: police

Send this page to someone via email

A youth was arrested and a man was taken to hospital following a fight in Waterloo early Wednesday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they were called to King Street North and Bridgeport Road for reports of the fight at around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, officers reportedly found a 23-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

According to police, a minor has been arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police continue to investigate and are asking witnesses to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

