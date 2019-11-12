Police investigating after home near Waterloo gun club reportedly struck by stray bullet

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after officers say a home in St. Jacobs was struck by a stray bullet from a local gun range.

Police say they were called to a home in St. Jacobs on Nov. 2 at around 2:30 p.m. for a report it had been struck by a bullet.

READ MORE: 21-year-old woman injured in ‘targeted shooting’ in Kitchener — police

On arrival, police say officers discovered a second-floor window had broken and that a bullet was believed to be the cause of the incident.

Police say the bullet was fired from the Waterloo Rod & Gun Club, which is located within two kilometres of the residence.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident alongside an RMCP chief firearms officer.

Story continues below advertisement

The Waterloo Rod & Gun Club told Global News it has voluntarily closed its doors while the police investigation takes place.

READ MORE: Overnight shooting in Cambridge under investigation — police

“We have, as a matter of caution and recommendation from the [Waterloo Regional Police Service], voluntarily shut down the use of the range,” the gun club said.

The group noted that it has a 70-year record of safe operations within the region.