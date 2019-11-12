Menu

Crime

Police investigating after home near Waterloo gun club reportedly struck by stray bullet

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 2:43 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a home was reportedly struck by a bullet from a local gun range.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after officers say a home in St. Jacobs was struck by a stray bullet from a local gun range.

Police say they were called to a home in St. Jacobs on Nov. 2 at around 2:30 p.m. for a report it had been struck by a bullet.

On arrival, police say officers discovered a second-floor window had broken and that a bullet was believed to be the cause of the incident.

Police say the bullet was fired from the Waterloo Rod & Gun Club, which is located within two kilometres of the residence.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident alongside an RMCP chief firearms officer.

The Waterloo Rod & Gun Club told Global News it has voluntarily closed its doors while the police investigation takes place.

“We have, as a matter of caution and recommendation from the [Waterloo Regional Police Service], voluntarily shut down the use of the range,” the gun club said.

The group noted that it has a 70-year record of safe operations within the region.

RCMPWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterloo crimeWaterloo shootingSt. JacobsRMCP Chief Firearms OfficerWaterloo gun clubWaterloo gun club stray bulletWaterloo Rod & Gun Club
