Police investigating after home near Waterloo gun club reportedly struck by stray bullet

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after officers say a home in St. Jacobs was struck by a stray bullet from a local gun range.
Police say they were called to a home in St. Jacobs on Nov. 2 at around 2:30 p.m. for a report it had been struck by a bullet.
On arrival, police say officers discovered a second-floor window had broken and that a bullet was believed to be the cause of the incident.
Police say the bullet was fired from the Waterloo Rod & Gun Club, which is located within two kilometres of the residence.
Officers are continuing to investigate the incident alongside an RMCP chief firearms officer.
The Waterloo Rod & Gun Club told Global News it has voluntarily closed its doors while the police investigation takes place.
The group noted that it has a 70-year record of safe operations within the region.
