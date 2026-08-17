Suspect sought after neo-Nazi, anti-Black imagery placed at Ontario business

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Hamilton police are searching for a suspect after stickers containing neo-Nazi and anti-Black imagery were placed at a business.

Police say the incident occurred on June 13 between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. at a building located at 51 Adair Ave. S.

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The Hamilton police hate crime unit has released an image of the suspect in a plea for the public’s assistance.

Police say allegations that a criminal offence was motivated by bias or hate can be presented to court as an aggravating factor at sentencing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.