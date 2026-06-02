OPP officer demoted for 3 years after slapping officer’s buttock at golf event

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An OPP constable in Renfrew County has been demoted for three years after slapping the buttock of a female officer while she was on duty at an OPP charity golf match two years ago.

Const. Mark Condron was found guilty of one count of misconduct under the Community Safety and Policing Act in November. The misconduct falls under Section 30 of the CSPA, which prohibits workplace harassment, including sexual harassment.

An acting sergeant was on duty and engaged in a taped radio interview at a charity golf tournament when Condron slapped her buttock in June 2024, according to a November decision from the Ontario Police Arbitration and Adjudication Commission.

Condron pleaded not guilty to misconduct under Section 30, as well as a count of misconduct under Section 10 regarding the undermining of public trust. The count of misconduct under Section 10 was dropped.

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In April, Chris Renwick, a retired Ottawa police superintendent, ruled Condron would be demoted from the rank of first-class constable to the rank of third-class constable for 18 months, followed by a graduation to second-class constable for 18 months, before a reinstatement to first-class constable.

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Renwick wrote he is obliged to consider the “totality of conduct,” which includes performance assessments, awards, letters of commendation and community service as well as prior misconduct.

The incident marks the third time Condron has faced disciplinary action in a period of four years.

Condron pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct and forfeited 50 hours of pay following an incident at a social function in Sioux Lookout in November 2021, according to the Ontario Police Arbitration and Adjudication Commission report.

Condron also pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct and was demoted to second-class constable for 18 months after an act of careless driving.

Renwick said both of the prior incidents involved alcohol and thatCondron has since taken steps to receive professional help for multiple mental health diagnoses, including a seven-week inpatient recovery program following the most recent incident.

“I am not convinced that facts present are so egregious as to determine there exists a fundamental character flaw that cannot be corrected and that he, although close, has not yet demonstrated that his usefulness as a police officer is spent,” Renwick wrote. “If Cst. Condron continues with his 18 months of sobriety and continues with his PTSD therapy, then the potential to rehabilitate himself remains.”

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The OPP prosecutor sought Condron’s dismissal from the provincial police service.

Despite a delay in taking responsibility for his actions and the severity of the offence, Renwick concluded dismissal would not be appropriate in this case.

Condron’s defence said a demotion to a lower-class constable will result in a total loss of pay of more than $50,000.