Cambridge, Ont. home broken into as owners attend funeral: police

A Cambridge, Ont. home was recently broken into while its owners were attending a funeral, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the break-in occurred at a home on Bishop Street on Nov. 15.

The thieves forced open a side door to enter the house and left with jewelry and personal identity documents, police say.

Police report that a silver SUV may be connected with the incident.

They are looking to speak with anyone with video from the area at the time of the incident.

