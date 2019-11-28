Menu

Crime

Cambridge, Ont. home broken into as owners attend funeral: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 4:14 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle .
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

A Cambridge, Ont. home was recently broken into while its owners were attending a funeral, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the break-in occurred at a home on Bishop Street on Nov. 15.

READ MORE: OPP issue warning about sharing funeral details

The thieves forced open a side door to enter the house and left with jewelry and personal identity documents, police say.

Police report that a silver SUV may be connected with the incident.

READ MORE: Debit card stolen during pizza delivery in Waterloo region: police

They are looking to speak with anyone with video from the area at the time of the incident.

Police release video of suspects in Waterloo restaurant thefts
Police release video of suspects in Waterloo restaurant thefts
