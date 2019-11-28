Cambridge, Ont. home broken into as owners attend funeral: police

A Cambridge, Ont. home was recently broken into while its owners were attending a funeral, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say the break-in occurred at a home on Bishop Street on Nov. 15.
READ MORE: OPP issue warning about sharing funeral details
The thieves forced open a side door to enter the house and left with jewelry and personal identity documents, police say.
Police report that a silver SUV may be connected with the incident.
READ MORE: Debit card stolen during pizza delivery in Waterloo region: police
They are looking to speak with anyone with video from the area at the time of the incident.
Police release video of suspects in Waterloo restaurant thefts
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS