Waterloo police lay more charges in connection with Kitchener delivery driver robberies

Waterloo Regional Police say they have laid more charges in connection with a recent string of pizza delivery robberies in Kitchener.

Police say there were 11 robberies involving delivery drivers between May and November in which a gun or knife was used.

Most occurred near Courtland Avenue and Veronica Drive, police say.

Police initially arrested a 20-year-old Kitchener man on Nov. 22 in connection with four of the robberies.

They also conducted a search warrant at a home that same day, where they say officers found an airsoft pistol and numerous stolen items, including identification documents.

Police initially laid charges in connection with four of the robberies, but say they have now charged the man in connection with all 11, as well as another robbery not involving a delivery driver.

