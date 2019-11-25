Menu

Crime

Kitchener man arrested in connection to string of delivery driver robberies: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 4:18 pm
A pair of handcuffs .
A 22-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested in connection to a string of recent delivery driver robberies, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They allege the man was responsible for 11 robberies which occurred in Kitchener since May.

A police spokesperson said in many instances, the suspect would call in a food order to a residence.

Once the delivery driver arrived the suspect would be waiting and he would rob the driver of personal belongings or cash or whatever was available to him.

Police say the man is facing several robbery charges.

