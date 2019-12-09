Menu

Crime

Pair arrested after stolen vehicle stopped at RIDE checkpoint in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 3:25 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a pair of men are facing charges after attempting to drive a stolen vehicle through a RIDE checkpoint in Kitchener late Sunday night.

They say a Mazda sedan was crossing entered a checkpoint at Homer Watson Boulevard and Doon South Drive at around 11 p.m.

Police say they seized a large quantity of suspected drugs and money from the stolen car.

Initially, all four people in the car were arrested but two were released following the investigation, police say.

The driver, a 20-year-old Oakville man, and a passenger, an 18-year-old Nobleton man, were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and distribution of cannabis.

They say the driver had his licence suspended after testing positive for cannabis in his oral fluid.

