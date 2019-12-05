Menu

Crime

Waterloo man facing charges over 4-vehicle collision in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 3:00 pm
A Waterloo man was arrested after a four-vehicle collision in Waterloo.
Stock photo

A 27-year-old Waterloo man is facing charges in connection to a four-vehicle collision in Cambridge during Thursday morning’s rush hour, say police.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, shortly after 6 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck towing a heavy-duty welder was southbound on Speedsville Road when it collided with a Ford Escape SUV which was making a left into a business.

READ MORE: Police deploy conducted energy weapon during takedown of suspect in Cambridge

Police say the SUV was launched into oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes, first hitting a Toyota Tundra and then a Ford Fusion.

The driver of the Escape was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Cambridge, Ont. home broken into as owners attend funeral: police

The Waterloo man, who was behind the wheel of the pickup truck, is facing a careless driving charge.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterloo crimeCambridge crimeCareless DrivingCambridge collisionWaterloo man arrestedSpeedsville road cambridgeCambridge Speedsville Road Waterloo man arrested
