Crime

2 arrested for impaired driving in Waterloo Region on New Year’s Eve: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 12:53 pm
FILE: Waterloo Regional Police conducted a spot check near River Road and Rennie Drive in Kitchener on Sunday night.
FILE: Waterloo Regional Police conducted a spot check near River Road and Rennie Drive in Kitchener on Sunday night. Waterloo Regional Police

Two people were arrested for impaired driving throughout Waterloo Region on New Year’s Eve, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

“We’re optimistic that the community has heard our strong messaging about not driving impaired and that they have chose an alternative mode of transportation, whether that be public transit, taxis or Ubers,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News.

READ MORE: Suspected stolen vehicle cuts through Kitchener backyard in attempt to flee police

She says that the two arrests were made outside of a spot check in Kitchener.

“There were 675 vehicles checked at our holiday RIDE program at Bingemans Centre Drive in Kitchener on New Year’s Eve,” Dietrich said. “Several highway traffic offences were issued, however, no impaired driving arrests were made.”

READ MORE: Loaded gun, meth found in car that fled Aberfoyle RIDE check, OPP say

The two arrests were made by officers during traffic stops in Waterloo and Cambridge.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
