Suspected stolen vehicle cuts through Kitchener backyard in attempt to flee police

An attempted escape from police led to a vehicle driving though someone’s backyard in Kitchener on Wednesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers located a suspected stolen vehicle parked on Chandler Drive.

The driver took off, police say, cutting through the backyard of a home on Woodfern Avenue, hitting a building and a fence in the process.

Police say the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot after the vehicle came to a stop.

A short time later, officers arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the incident.

They also found suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

