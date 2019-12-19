Menu

Crime

Suspected stolen vehicle cuts through Kitchener backyard in attempt to flee police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 12:18 pm
A suspected stolen vehicle allegedly took off through a back yard after being spotted by police.
File / Global News

An attempted escape from police led to a vehicle driving though someone’s backyard in Kitchener on Wednesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers located a suspected stolen vehicle parked on Chandler Drive.

The driver took off, police say, cutting through the backyard of a home on Woodfern Avenue, hitting a building and a fence in the process.

Police say the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot after the vehicle came to a stop.

A short time later, officers arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the incident.

They also found suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeStolen VehicleWaterlooKitchenerKitchener CrimeFlight From PoliceKitchener police chaseChandler Drive KitchenerSuspected stolen vehicleWoodfern Avenue Kitchener
