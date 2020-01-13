Menu

Crime

Driver of stolen tractor trailer dead after crashing into 2 vehicles, Mississauga gas station sign: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 6:27 am
Updated January 13, 2020 6:55 am
A tractor trailer crashed into an Esso gas station sign on Eglinton Avenue West in Mississauga early Monday.
A tractor trailer crashed into an Esso gas station sign on Eglinton Avenue West in Mississauga early Monday. Nick Westoll / Global News

Peel Regional Police say the driver of a stolen tractor trailer filled with meat that crashed into two vehicles and a gas station sign in Mississauga has died.

The crash happened at the intersection of Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue West just before 12:15 a.m. on Monday.

Duty Insp. Sean Brennan said the tractor trailer was travelling east on Eglinton Avenue West when it crashed into a sedan travelling southbound on Mavis Road, causing a secondary collision between the sedan and a SUV.

“The tractor trailer then rolled over, impacting a sign at the Esso gas station … (and) causing significant damage,” he said, adding it’s believed the vehicle was going “at a high rate of speed.”

READ MORE: $100K worth of frozen blueberries and fruit stolen in Hamilton, police say

“The driver of the tractor trailer succumbed to his injuries.”

Brennan said investigators determined the tractor trailer was stolen from a property in Mississauga on Sunday. Police later said the tractor trailer was filled with meat.

He asked for witnesses in the area at the time of the crash or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the tractor trailer before or during the crash to contact police.

Officers closed a large area around the scene to vehicular traffic as investigators gathered evidence.

