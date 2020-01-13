Driver of stolen tractor trailer dead after crashing into 2 vehicles, Mississauga gas station sign: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say the driver of a stolen tractor trailer filled with meat that crashed into two vehicles and a gas station sign in Mississauga has died.

The crash happened at the intersection of Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue West just before 12:15 a.m. on Monday.

Duty Insp. Sean Brennan said the tractor trailer was travelling east on Eglinton Avenue West when it crashed into a sedan travelling southbound on Mavis Road, causing a secondary collision between the sedan and a SUV.

“The tractor trailer then rolled over, impacting a sign at the Esso gas station … (and) causing significant damage,” he said, adding it’s believed the vehicle was going “at a high rate of speed.”

READ MORE: $100K worth of frozen blueberries and fruit stolen in Hamilton, police say

“The driver of the tractor trailer succumbed to his injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brennan said investigators determined the tractor trailer was stolen from a property in Mississauga on Sunday. Police later said the tractor trailer was filled with meat.

He asked for witnesses in the area at the time of the crash or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the tractor trailer before or during the crash to contact police.

Officers closed a large area around the scene to vehicular traffic as investigators gathered evidence.

UPDATE:

– Stolen tractor trailer was filled with meat.

– The two other drivers were taken to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

– The scene will be closed for a time. Please plan an alternate route.

– Hydro wires are being repaired and vehicles being removed — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 13, 2020

DEVELOPING: @PeelPolice say a person is dead and two others have non-life-threatening injuries after a tractor trailer crashed into a gas station sign at Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue West in #Mississauga, and flipped over. A car and a SUV were damaged. Road closures in place. pic.twitter.com/E53JXH4GUT — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) January 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement