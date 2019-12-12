Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Meth, fentanyl, money, imitation handguns seized in downtown Kelowna search warrant

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 7:13 pm
A photo showing the imitation handguns that were seized by police during a search warrant in downtown Kelowna on Wednesday.
A photo showing the imitation handguns that were seized by police during a search warrant in downtown Kelowna on Wednesday. Kelowna RCMP

A downtown Kelowna search warrant turned up illicit drugs, cash and several imitation firearms, according to local police.

Kelowna RCMP say the search warrant was executed on Wednesday at a residence along the 800 block of Harvey Avenue.

Police say the bust was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the city’s downtown core.

READ MORE: Loaded handgun, meth, fentanyl seized in ‘high-risk’ takedown: Vernon RCMP

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“Our officers also seized numerous imitation firearms and various drug paraphernalia items commonly used in the trafficking of controlled substances from inside the residence, along with an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.”

‘Crystal [meth] was my everything, now I’m just better off dead’: letter by Kingston stabbing suspect uncovered
‘Crystal [meth] was my everything, now I’m just better off dead’: letter by Kingston stabbing suspect uncovered

Making the bust were members of the RCMP’s Community Safety Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelowna RCMP say a 43-year-old Kelowna woman is facing potential drug-related charges, but that she was released from custody and is expected to appear in court at a future date.

Video shows suspect pulling out handgun in rear of Toronto police cruiser
Video shows suspect pulling out handgun in rear of Toronto police cruiser
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPKelownaPoliceOkanaganFentanylCocainecentral okanaganMethKelowna RCMPSearch WarrantCashHarvey Avenue
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.