Meth, fentanyl, money, imitation handguns seized in downtown Kelowna search warrant

A downtown Kelowna search warrant turned up illicit drugs, cash and several imitation firearms, according to local police.

Kelowna RCMP say the search warrant was executed on Wednesday at a residence along the 800 block of Harvey Avenue.

Police say the bust was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the city’s downtown core.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“Our officers also seized numerous imitation firearms and various drug paraphernalia items commonly used in the trafficking of controlled substances from inside the residence, along with an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.”

Making the bust were members of the RCMP’s Community Safety Unit.

Kelowna RCMP say a 43-year-old Kelowna woman is facing potential drug-related charges, but that she was released from custody and is expected to appear in court at a future date.

