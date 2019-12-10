Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Over half a kilo of cocaine seized in Saskatchewan traffic stop

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 9:51 am
A search of a vehicle turned up 261 individual bags of cocaine and 435 bags of crack cocaine, Saskatchewan RCMP said.
A search of a vehicle turned up 261 individual bags of cocaine and 435 bags of crack cocaine, Saskatchewan RCMP said. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

RCMP said it seized over half a kilo of cocaine during a recent traffic stop in Saskatchewan.

Police said the bust happened after officers made a routine traffic stop on Dec. 4 in the Maidstone area of Highway 16.

Related News

READ MORE: Kilo of meth, fentanyl powder seized in Saskatoon drug bust

An officer suspected drugs were in the vehicle and a search turned up 261 individual bags of cocaine and 435 bags of crack cocaine.

Police said the total amount of drugs seized was 617 grams.

READ MORE: Cocaine, meth seized during traffic stop - Saskatoon police

Mark Richard Adlington, 27, who is from Edmonton is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said Adlington was released from custody and will make his first appearance in Lloydminster provincial court on Jan. 28, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement
Price of meth as low as $3 in Saskatoon
Price of meth as low as $3 in Saskatoon
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPCocaineDrug BustDrug TraffickingHighway 16Crack CocaineMaidstoneMaidstone SaskatchewanHighway 16 Saskatchewan
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.