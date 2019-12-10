Over half a kilo of cocaine seized in Saskatchewan traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP said it seized over half a kilo of cocaine during a recent traffic stop in Saskatchewan.

Police said the bust happened after officers made a routine traffic stop on Dec. 4 in the Maidstone area of Highway 16.

An officer suspected drugs were in the vehicle and a search turned up 261 individual bags of cocaine and 435 bags of crack cocaine.

Police said the total amount of drugs seized was 617 grams.

Mark Richard Adlington, 27, who is from Edmonton is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said Adlington was released from custody and will make his first appearance in Lloydminster provincial court on Jan. 28, 2020.

