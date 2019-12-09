Kilo of meth, fentanyl powder seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police said meth and fentanyl powder were seized in a drug bust after a traffic stop on Saturday.

Police said officers made the stop at a parking lot in the 3000 block of Clarence Avenue after spotting activity they said was consistent with drug trafficking.

A man tried to run away but was tracked down and taken into custody, police said.

Officers said they then searched an apartment in the 100 block of Wellman Crescent where they seized 1,001 grams of meth, 256 grams of fentanyl powder, 290 grams of cocaine, and 49 grams of crack cocaine.

Police said over $20,000 in cash, cellphones and material consistent with drug trafficking were seized, and four people arrested.

A 25-year-old man is facing five charges including possession of cocaine, meth and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Two men, 22 and 24, and two women, 23 and 24, are each facing four charges including possession of cocaine, meth and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

