Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Kilo of meth, fentanyl powder seized in Saskatoon drug bust

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 12:52 pm
Saskatoon police said they seized meth, fentanyl powder, cocaine and crack cocaine during a search of an apartment on Wellman Crescent.
Saskatoon police said they seized meth, fentanyl powder, cocaine and crack cocaine during a search of an apartment on Wellman Crescent. File / Global News

Saskatoon police said meth and fentanyl powder were seized in a drug bust after a traffic stop on Saturday.

Police said officers made the stop at a parking lot in the 3000 block of Clarence Avenue after spotting activity they said was consistent with drug trafficking.

Related News

READ MORE: Cocaine, meth seized during traffic stop - Saskatoon police

A man tried to run away but was tracked down and taken into custody, police said.

Officers said they then searched an apartment in the 100 block of Wellman Crescent where they seized 1,001 grams of meth, 256 grams of fentanyl powder, 290 grams of cocaine, and 49 grams of crack cocaine.

Police said over $20,000 in cash, cellphones and material consistent with drug trafficking were seized, and four people arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 1.1 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop in Saskatchewan

A 25-year-old man is facing five charges including possession of cocaine, meth and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Two men, 22 and 24, and two women, 23 and 24, are each facing four charges including possession of cocaine, meth and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Teens among 14 people facing 476 charges after Saskatoon drug bust
Teens among 14 people facing 476 charges after Saskatoon drug bust
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceCocaineDrug BustDrug TraffickingMethCrack CocaineSaskatoon Drug BustSaskatoon Drug Traffickingfentanyl powder
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.