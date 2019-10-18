700 grams meth seized in drug bust: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 700 grams of meth was seized by officers during a drug bust on Thursday, Saskatoon police said.

Police said the bust happened after members of the drug unit spotted a transaction happening in the 500 block of 5th Avenue North.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and police said a search turned up 0.8 grams of meth, bear spray and $3,600 in cash.

Detectives then arrested a 29-year-old woman and seized 696.5 grams of meth and drug-related paraphernalia during a search of a home in the same block, police said.

Both are charged with meth trafficking.

The man is also charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of a court order.

They were scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday morning.

