Crime

700 grams meth seized in drug bust: Saskatoon police

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 11:52 am
Two people are facing charges after police said they seized nearly 700 grams of meth in a drug bust.
Two people are facing charges after police said they seized nearly 700 grams of meth in a drug bust. File / Global News

Nearly 700 grams of meth was seized by officers during a drug bust on Thursday, Saskatoon police said.

Police said the bust happened after members of the drug unit spotted a transaction happening in the 500 block of 5th Avenue North.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and police said a search turned up 0.8 grams of meth, bear spray and $3,600 in cash.

Detectives then arrested a 29-year-old woman and seized 696.5 grams of meth and drug-related paraphernalia during a search of a home in the same block, police said.

Both are charged with meth trafficking.

The man is also charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of a court order.

They were scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday morning.

Teens among 14 people facing 476 charges after Saskatoon drug bust
Teens among 14 people facing 476 charges after Saskatoon drug bust
