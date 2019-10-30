Menu

Crime

1 kilogram of crystal meth seized in Saskatoon drug bust

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 3:39 pm
File photo of crystal meth. A 25-year-old woman is facing drug trafficking charges after Saskatoon police said they seized one kilogram of crystal meth.
File photo of crystal meth. A 25-year-old woman is facing drug trafficking charges after Saskatoon police said they seized one kilogram of crystal meth. OPP/Global News

One kilogram of crystal meth was seized during a drug bust in downtown Saskatoon, police said.

Police said they were tipped-off on Tuesday to suspected drug trafficking.

The investigation led members of the Saskatoon police drug unit to an apartment in the 300 block of 6th Avenue North, said a release from the police department.

Officers searched the apartment, where they seized 245 grams of cocaine, along with the crystal meth.

A 25-year-old woman is facing a number of drug trafficking charges. Police have not stated the nature of her charges.

Prince Albert police recently seized roughly 1.2 kg (2.7 pounds) of meth with an estimated street value of $100,000.

Story continues below advertisement
Saskatoon to receive drug treatment court: Sask. justice minister
Saskatoon to receive drug treatment court: Sask. justice minister
