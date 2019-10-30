1 kilogram of crystal meth seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

One kilogram of crystal meth was seized during a drug bust in downtown Saskatoon, police said.

Police said they were tipped-off on Tuesday to suspected drug trafficking.

READ MORE: Marijuana seized in drug bust outside Saskatoon

The investigation led members of the Saskatoon police drug unit to an apartment in the 300 block of 6th Avenue North, said a release from the police department.

Officers searched the apartment, where they seized 245 grams of cocaine, along with the crystal meth.

A 25-year-old woman is facing a number of drug trafficking charges. Police have not stated the nature of her charges.

Prince Albert police recently seized roughly 1.2 kg (2.7 pounds) of meth with an estimated street value of $100,000.

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 Saskatoon to receive drug treatment court: Sask. justice minister Saskatoon to receive drug treatment court: Sask. justice minister