Drug bust at home in Saskatoon’s Pacific Heights neighbourhood

Cocaine was seized at a home in the Pacific Heights neighbourhood following an investigation, Saskatoon police‘s drug unit says.

Officers said they saw a drug deal between a resident of a home in the 400-block of Cockburn Crescent and the driver of a Ford Taurus on Sept. 26.

The car was stopped as it left the address, but as police approached it, the driver sped away, striking an officer’s hand with the vehicle, police said. The officer did not sustain any serious injuries.

A short time later, a traffic stop was successfully done on 11th Street by Highway 11 and a 24-year-old man was taken into custody, police said.

Inside the vehicle, police said they found bear spray, a knife and 0.5 grams of crack cocaine.

The man is facing charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and failing to stop for police.

The Pacific Heights home was searched the same day with the assistance of the tactical support unit. Police said they seized 66.7 grams of crack cocaine, 59.7 grams of cocaine and $5,765 cash.

Five men, aged 23 to 32, and a 24-year-old woman who were arrested at the home, are facing charges that include trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of proceeds of crime.

All seven of the accused were scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court the morning of Sept. 27.