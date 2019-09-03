Man found trying to hide in tall grass after vehicle chase: Saskatoon police

A Lloydminster man is facing charges after a stolen vehicle chase in Saskatoon early Tuesday morning.

Police initially spotted the silver Ford Escape but the driver evaded them.

An officer later saw the suspect vehicle in the area of 39th Street and Ontario Avenue at roughly 1:10 a.m. CT on Sept. 3.

Another traffic stop was attempted, however, Saskatoon police said the driver refused to stop again and began to drive erratically.

The air support unit (ASU) located the vehicle and kept an eye on it, according to a press release.

The vehicle later struck a tire deflation device as well as a fence before coming to rest in a ditch near 46th Street East and Northridge Drive, police said.

The driver exited the vehicle and fled west across Idylwyld Drive where he attempted to hide in tall grass, according to police. A police dog found the 29-year-old man and he was taken into custody.

He was treated on scene for minor injuries due to contact with the dog, police said.

The man is facing charges of evading police, dangerous driving, mischief, carrying a concealed weapon and breaching probation.

