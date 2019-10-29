Cannabis marijuana seized in drug bust outside Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say two people are facing drug charges after a months-long investigation by members of the guns and gangs unit.

Police said they stopped a Dodge Caravan on Highway 7 just west of the city on Oct. 25 as part of the investigation.

The van was thought to be transporting drugs from British Columbia to be sold in Saskatoon, officials said.

Police said there were three people in the van — a 21-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a one-year-old baby.

A search of the van turned up 900 packages of cannabis extract — also known as shatter — and 3.2 kilograms of cannabis marijuana, police said.

A home in Warman was then searched and officers said 60 grams of shatter and 250 grams of cannabis marijuana were seized, along with drug paraphernalia.

Police said two motorcycles, two vehicles, two personal watercraft and a quad ATV were also seized as proceeds of crime.

The pair are facing charges of possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution and possession of the proceeds of crime.

