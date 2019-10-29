Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Cannabis marijuana seized in drug bust outside Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 11:21 am
Saskatoon police say they seized 3.2 kilograms of cannabis marijuana as part of an investigation by the guns and gangs unit.
Saskatoon police say they seized 3.2 kilograms of cannabis marijuana as part of an investigation by the guns and gangs unit. File / Global News

Saskatoon police say two people are facing drug charges after a months-long investigation by members of the guns and gangs unit.

Police said they stopped a Dodge Caravan on Highway 7 just west of the city on Oct. 25 as part of the investigation.

Related News

READ MORE: 700 grams meth seized in drug bust: Saskatoon police

The van was thought to be transporting drugs from British Columbia to be sold in Saskatoon, officials said.

Police said there were three people in the van — a 21-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a one-year-old baby.

A search of the van turned up 900 packages of cannabis extract — also known as shatter — and 3.2 kilograms of cannabis marijuana, police said.

READ MORE: Drug bust at home in Saskatoon’s Pacific Heights neighbourhood

Story continues below advertisement

A home in Warman was then searched and officers said 60 grams of shatter and 250 grams of cannabis marijuana were seized, along with drug paraphernalia.

Police said two motorcycles, two vehicles, two personal watercraft and a quad ATV were also seized as proceeds of crime.

The pair are facing charges of possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Teens among 14 people facing 476 charges after Saskatoon drug bust
Teens among 14 people facing 476 charges after Saskatoon drug bust
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceCannabisSaskatoon Police ServiceDrug BustSaskatoon Drug BustshatterCannabis Marijuanacannabis extract
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.