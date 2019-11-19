Cocaine, meth seized during traffic stop: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Saskatoon police say members of the drug unit seized cocaine and meth during a traffic stop on Saturday as part of a drug-trafficking investigation.

According to a news release, investigators made the bust when they stopped a GMC Yukon in the 900 block of 1st Avenue North after seeing activity police said was consistent with drug trafficking.

A search of the vehicle turned up 87.6 grams of cocaine, 18.9 grams of meth, cash and a cellphone, according to police.

A 43-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested and charged with trafficking.

Police say they then searched a home in the 4000 block of DeGeer Street and seized 1.8 grams of meth, 491 millilitres of GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate), drug paraphernalia, a conducted energy weapon and brass knuckles.

Story continues below advertisement

A 27-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested at the residence.

Police did not say what charges the two face, but officers say all four suspects are facing a total of 14 charges.

1:45 Price of meth as low as $3 in Saskatoon Price of meth as low as $3 in Saskatoon