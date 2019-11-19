Menu

Crime

Cocaine, meth seized during traffic stop: Saskatoon police

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 7:42 am
A traffic stop on Saturday led to drug trafficking charges for a total of four people, according to Saskatoon police.
A traffic stop on Saturday led to drug trafficking charges for a total of four people, according to Saskatoon police. File / Global News

Saskatoon police say members of the drug unit seized cocaine and meth during a traffic stop on Saturday as part of a drug-trafficking investigation.

According to a news release, investigators made the bust when they stopped a GMC Yukon in the 900 block of 1st Avenue North after seeing activity police said was consistent with drug trafficking.

A search of the vehicle turned up 87.6 grams of cocaine, 18.9 grams of meth, cash and a cellphone, according to police.

A 43-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested and charged with trafficking.

Police say they then searched a home in the 4000 block of DeGeer Street and seized 1.8 grams of meth, 491 millilitres of GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate), drug paraphernalia, a conducted energy weapon and brass knuckles.

Story continues below advertisement

A 27-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested at the residence.

Police did not say what charges the two face, but officers say all four suspects are facing a total of 14 charges.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
