Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Price of meth as low as $3 in Saskatoon

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 7:01 pm
Updated November 15, 2019 7:09 pm
Price of meth as low as $3 in Saskatoon
WATCH ABOVE: Saskatoon’s crystal meth crisis has reached a new, stark milestone.

First responders, medical professionals and social workers have all been affected by the amount of meth on Saskatoon streets.

A Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) constable has seen the issue first hand and has joined the Say Know Drug Education Project to try and tackle the issue.

Related News

READ MORE: Saskatoon’s mayor weighs in on city’s drug crisis

A major concern for him is how cheap the drug is on the street and how times have changed.

“If we did a seizure we would actually affect the pricing. Those days are gone. There’s so much meth here now that we have to come up with some other innovative strategies to deal with it,” Const. Matt Ingrouille said.

He was a panel guest on a discussion about crystal meth hosted by the Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers (SASW) on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We did a poll of our membership and one of the biggest proponents we received back was that crystal meth was impacting all areas of their work,” SASW Saskatoon co-chairperson Tammy MacFarlane said.

According to Ingrouille, part of the reason meth is so available is because users generally sell drugs to their friends to pay for their habit.

On a large scale, it helps bring the price down.

Battling the meth epidemic in Saskatoon
Battling the meth epidemic in Saskatoon

He and health experts agree harm reduction is the best way forward for Saskatoon.

“When we’re hearing about price point, it’s not so much that drug use is going to massively increase in the city, but it’s that those who are using drugs may be more at risk,” said Barbara Fornssler, who is an adjunct faculty member at the University of Saskatchewan’s School of Public Health.

She hopes the opening of the supervised consumption site next year will release some of the pressure felt by people on the front line and will help connect users with services.

The SPS said officers have seen the price of a 10th-of-a-gram of crystal meth sell on the street for as low as three dollars.

READ MORE: 1 kilogram of crystal meth seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Officers said the price has fallen significantly in recent years from being between $10 and $20.

Story continues below advertisement

“The pricing dropped within the last three years to that level. And I think that’s probably where we’re going to see it now sustain for a long period of time,” Ingrouille said.

He added that meth is more available now than in any of his previous 12 years a police officer with SPS.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceUniversity of SaskatchewanMethAddictionMethamphetamineCrystal MethMeth CrisisDrug Priceprice of methMeth Price
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.