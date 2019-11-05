Menu

Crime

Regina police seize about 8.5 kilograms of meth, cocaine and fentanyl

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 5:56 pm
Regina police have charged a 29-year-old man following a drug investigation in which about 8.5 kilograms of illegal substances were seized.
Regina police have charged a 29-year-old man following a drug investigation in which about 8.5 kilograms of illegal substances were seized. Taryn Snell / Global News

The Regina Police Service has charged a 29-year-old man in relation to a recent drug trafficking investigation.

Regina police’s drug unit say they seized about 8.5 kilograms of illegal substances in their investigation, which was completed on Nov. 1.

READ MORE: Guns, gangs and drugs continue to drive increasing Regina crime stats

The drugs were found after officers executed warrants on Haughton Road and the 3900 block of 7th Avenue.

Police say they confiscated 6,677 grams of meth, 1,600 grams of cocaine and 177 grams of fentanyl.

They also found $59,920 in cash and 514 grams of unidentified powder.

READ MORE: Over $2M in drugs, cash seized after drug ‘pipeline’ disrupted: ALERT

Shah Noor Kahn is facing numerous charges including possession with the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Kahn made his first court appearance on Monday and remains in custody.

