Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Drugs and replica handgun seized during Kitchener traffic stop: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 4:25 pm
Police displayed their seizures on Twitter,.
Police displayed their seizures on Twitter,. Waterloo Regional Police

Two men were arrested and a replica handgun was seized after a vehicle being driven by a person with a suspended licence was pulled over in Kitchener on Tuesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they pulled the vehicle over on Chandler Drive at around 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Ex-Kitchener doctor facing 29 more sexual assault charges

A search of the vehicle led to police allegedly finding suspected methamphetamine and a revolver-style airsoft handgun

A 42-year-old Kitchener man was behind the wheel and he is facing several charges including driving while under suspension.

READ MORE: Police release image of suspect in Kitchener bank robbery

He and his passenger, a 26-year-old Kitchener man, were facing several charges including possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener newsKitchener arrestsWaterloo arrestsKitchener men arrestedChandler Drive Kitchener
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.