Drugs and replica handgun seized during Kitchener traffic stop: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Two men were arrested and a replica handgun was seized after a vehicle being driven by a person with a suspended licence was pulled over in Kitchener on Tuesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they pulled the vehicle over on Chandler Drive at around 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Ex-Kitchener doctor facing 29 more sexual assault charges

A search of the vehicle led to police allegedly finding suspected methamphetamine and a revolver-style airsoft handgun

A 42-year-old Kitchener man was behind the wheel and he is facing several charges including driving while under suspension.

READ MORE: Police release image of suspect in Kitchener bank robbery

He and his passenger, a 26-year-old Kitchener man, were facing several charges including possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.

Story continues below advertisement