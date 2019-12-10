Ex-Kitchener doctor facing 29 more sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

A former doctor from Waterloo, Ont. is now facing 29 more sexual assault charges, Waterloo Regional Police confirmed.

Jeffrey Sloka was initially arrested and charged with 34 counts of sexual assault on Sept. 24.

Police say that each charge the former doctor faces is related to a separate victim.

The initial reported assaults occurred over a seven-year period.

In September, police said the victims were patients under his care from January 2010 to February 2017.

Police said the investigation began in January 2018 while Sloka was working as a physician in Kitchener.

Sloka was a neurologist with privileges at both St. Mary’s Hospital and Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, as well as at Guelph General Hospital.

His licence was revoked in April after several former patients had come forward with allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Two former patients accused him of inappropriate behaviour in August 2017. While awaiting a hearing on the incidents, which was to take place in April of this year, a third woman stepped forward.

Sloka pleaded no contest to the allegations, which included the inappropriate touching of breasts, inappropriate comments toward a patient, and suggestions that the doctor had his patients inadequately dressed or naked.

Police were not able to provide more details of Tuesday’s charges but they did say they are continuing to investigate.